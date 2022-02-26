 
Saturday February 26, 2022
Peshawar

Two young men go missing

By Bureau report
February 26, 2022

PESHAWAR: Two young men went missing from the limits of Shahpur Police Station, it was learnt on Friday.

A local teacher Said Rasool told police that his two sons Kashif, 16, and Jawad, 17, went out on a motorbike to bring milk but did not return. The complainant said they searched for the two boys but could not find them anywhere.

