Two young men go missing

PESHAWAR: Two young men went missing from the limits of Shahpur Police Station, it was learnt on Friday.
A local teacher Said Rasool told police that his two sons Kashif, 16, and Jawad, 17, went out on a motorbike to bring milk but did not return. The complainant said they searched for the two boys but could not find them anywhere.
