David Beckham creates 'memories' with daughter Harper amid family feud with son Brooklyn

David Beckham is spending some quality time with his daughter Harper Beckham as the father-daughter duo ski on the snow.

The 50-year-old former football player took to his Instagram account on Wednesday to share a heartwarming snap with his teenage daughter Harper.

In the candid post, the doting father uploaded sweet insights into his outing with Harper on a snowy day.

In the caption, David revealed that making "memories" with his kids, either together or separately, is an "important" part of his fatherhood journey.

In the series of snaps, David and Harper can be seen hitting the slopes while covering up in coats and fuzzy hats, as they also donned their skiing gear, including ski masks and helmets.

“Creating memories with the kids, either together or one on one has always been important to me,” the proud father wrote.

“So this week Me and Harper created a few more memories Love you pretty lady @harperbeckham.”

David Beckham is also father to three sons, including Brooklyn, Romeo and Cruz, whom he welcomed with his wife Victoria Beckham.

This came after David’s eldest son Brooklyn broke his silence over the family in January, revealing that he has no intentions of reconciling with his parents, claiming that Victoria and David attempted to break his marriage to wife Nicola Peltz.