Queen Camilla greets the Paddington Bear at BBC’s 500 Words grand final

Queen Camilla is inspiring young children at the BBC’s 500 words writing competition.

Her majesty was joined by kids from around the country to express their creativity at Windsor Castle.

Turning to the official Royal Family Instagram handle, the Queen was spotted with all the participants as they posed all smiles for the photo.

“Today Alex Jones and Roman Kemp joined The Queen at Windsor Castle for the BBC's 500 Words grand final, a celebration of young writers, creativity, and imagination

Catch the winning stories on The One Show, Friday 6th March on BBC One and iPlayer,” noted the caption.

In another clip, Her Majesty was spotted shaking hands with the Paddington Bear as she welcomed finalists of the competition.

The final will air on @BBCTheOneShow, Friday 6th March,” said the Royal Family on their official social media handle.







