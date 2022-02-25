Employment for all

International surveys show that at least 10 percent of Pakistan’s population has some disability or the other. It is the responsibility of the government to help such people find employment. However, despite the fact that laws have been made to increase employment opportunities for disabled people, many are jobless. This is because a number of departments have failed to hire people on even the meagre quota of two percent stipulated by the government. All government departments should hire people with disabilities on the quota. Private-sector industries and firms too should be encouraged to do the same.

Ahsan Humayoun Saleem

Islamabad