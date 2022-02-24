12 terrorists killed in Balochistan, KP: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Security forces killed 10 terrorists in Intelligence Based Operation (IBO) in Hoshab area of Balochistan on Wednesday.

Based on information of presence of terrorists' camp and hideout in general area Hoshab, Balochistan, Security Forces conducted an operation to apprehend externally sponsored enemies of peace in Balochistan.

Once the troops started cordoning the area, terrorists tried to flee their hideout and opened indiscriminate fire whereby, a heavy exchange of fire ensued. Resultantly, 10 terrorists including terrorist Comd Master Asif alias Mukesh, were killed in exchange of fire. These terrorists were involved in recent firing and attack on security forces incidents in Turbat and Pasni areas.

In addition, a huge cache of arms and ammunition was also recovered which was planned for use against security forces. Operations to eliminate perpetrators of terrorist acts will continue and they will not be allowed to sabotage peace, stability and progress of Balochistan.

Separately, two terrorists were killed as Security Forces conducted an Intelligence Based Operation on reported presence of terrorists in Tehsil Kulachi, Dera Ismail Khan.

The killed terrorists have been identified as Fazal Rehman alias Khairy, resident of village Luni & Mehran, resident of village Rori. Weapons and ammunition was also recovered which include sub machine guns, hand grenades and large quantity of multiple calibre rounds.

The killed terrorists were involved in terrorist activities against security forces, target killing and kidnapping for ransom. Locals of the area appreciated the operation and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the area.