Job fair at NUML

Islamabad: The placement centre of the National University of Modern Languages (NUML) organized a job fair at the University on Wednesday. Around 70 national and international companies set up their stalls to interact with NUML alumni and the students of the final semester for employment, internship, and training purposes.

The participating sectors included the corporate sector, public sector, development sector, social sector, education industry, media industry, and health industry. Director General NUML Brig Syed Nadir Ali inaugurated the Job Fair while Pro-Rector Research & Strategic Initiatives Dr. Zubair Ghouri, President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ICCI) Shakeel Munir, Manager Placement Center Hanif Shehzad, and various distinguished guests from all walks of life visited the job fair.

Speaking on the occasion Director General NUML Brigadier Syed Nadir Ali said that it was the initiative of Rector NUML Major General Muhammad Jaffar (r) to provide opportunities to NUML students to get jobs and for this purpose Rector NUML established NUML Placement Center. DG NUML said that it is a moment of pride that a large number of students participated and many of them will surely get jobs according to their ability and talent.