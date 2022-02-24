Couple crushed to death on Hazara Motorway

MANSEHRA: A man and his wife were crushed to death by a speeding vehicle in Pando Dehri area on Hazara Motorway on Wednesday.

“The couple was crossing the motorway when a speeding jeep hit both of them, leaving them injured seriously,” Amir Kadam, the official of the Rescue 1122, told reporters. The vehicle was on its way to Abbottabad from Battagram when Mohammad Ismail and his wife Mehrun-Nisa came in front of it suddenly.

The Rescue 1122 ambulance rushed to the spot and shifted the seriously injured couple to King Abdullah Teaching Hospital where doctors pronounced both of them dead. Amir Kadam said that though there was fencing along the Motorway, even then the people were trying to cross it through the infrequent sides. The city police, after lodging a first information report, arrested the driver.

Meanwhile, the Balakot police arrested an accused who killed Azizur Rehman. Mohammad Ilyas was arrested in a raid carried out by the police after the murder of Azizur Rehman in Balakot.

The Balakot Police Station SHO, Gul Nawaz, told reporters that the accused was about to flee the area after the murder when the police party raided his hideout and arrested him.