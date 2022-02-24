Valuables burnt in fire at fridge-making unit

LAHORE:Valuables worth millions of rupees reduced to ashes after a heavy fire erupted in a fridge-making unit on Multan Road Wednesday.

Fire tenders of Rescue 1122 rushed to the scene and started firefighting. It was a huge fire that continued for several hours despite hectic measures by firefighting teams of Rescue 1122 and others. The intensity of heat turned such a huge that the walls of the building also collapsed. Thick high flames and clouds of smoke were seen from a long distance. The firefighting operation continued till the filing of the report. No loss of life or injury was reported so far.

accidents: Around 13 people died, whereas 981 were injured in 948 road traffic accidents in all districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. Out of this, 564 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 417 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site.

Woman injured: A man shot at and injured his wife after he failed to convince her to return home from her parents’ house in Kahna police limits here on Wednesday. The victim was rushed to hospital. Ayesha, wife of accused Qadeer, was in her parents’ house near Bus Stop-5 after a scuffle with her husband. Qadeer visited his in-laws’ house to convince her to return home. When she refused, the accused shot at and injured her and fled.

beaten to death: A 50-year-old senior clerk of special branch was beaten to death by an unidentified man near Jain Mandir Chowk in Old Anarkali police limits here on Wednesday. Victim Abdul Rehman had a conflict with an unidentified man over a bike accident who beat him which caused his sudden death on the spot. CCPO Fayyaz Ahmad Dev took notice of the incident and asked the field officers concerned to proceed according to law and submit him a report. Police removed the body to morgue for autopsy.