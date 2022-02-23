The real threat

As expected, the country’s conservative elements are making great effort to prevent the Aurat March from taking place, deeming it contrary to religious injunctions. It is unfortunate that the misogynistic fervour that was once relegated to the streets has made its way to the state apparatus. It seems that such people have no problems with people who take to the streets every year and end up killing policemen, freezing economic activity and terrorising all and sundry. For them, the country’s security is at risk, cultural values begin to decay, when women demand their constitutional rights. According to some reports, the JUI-F has even threatened to use batons to stop the march. That people would even contemplate using violence to stop women from demanding their rights is repulsive.

Pakistan is among the four most dangerous countries for women. It is brimming with practices such as femicide and domestic abuse. The state must take steps against any person who assaults or insults women.

Muhammad Sharif Otho

Sobhodero