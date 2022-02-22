LAHORE:Lahore Central Business District Development Authority (LCBDDA) has launched country’s unique apprentice programme for fresh graduates, which will give them training and a chance to get a permanent job.

The programme is also a link to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision to give jobs to fresh graduates, officials said, adding in the first phase of the programme the authority received over 8,000 applications out of those 450 applicants were shortlisted for an initial round of interviews.

These interviews were conducted at Assessment Centre at the Management House in Johar Town on January 31 and February 1, 2022. Initial screening was conducted by a panel of seasoned HR professionals and directorate of CBD. Through the first phase 450 applicants were dropped to 60 potential candidates which went through another round of training which involved focus group discussions and personnel presentation resulting to the selection of 36 applicants.

These 36 shortlisted candidates will now go through a rigorous two months professional training. The core focus of their training will be on 12 soft skills and 10 hard skills, including interpersonal skills, team building, contingent decision making, stress management, communication skills, artificial intelligence, project management and cyber security.

The closing ceremony to celebrate the induction of 36 apprentices to the country's most amazing graduate developers programme took place on Monday.

Special Assistant Information to Chief Minister and spokesperson to the Punjab government Hasaan Khawar, Provincial Minister Housing, Urban Development & Public Health Asad Khokhar, Imran Amin LCBDDA followed with Directorate Heads of CBD and other government dignitaries graced the event with their presence.

While sharing his views about the Apprentice Programme, Hasaan Khawar said” The initiative taken by the CBD is invigorating and refreshing to make employment easy for young graduates by grooming their pre-existing abilities. I stand with notions like these that work for the welfare of our youth resources and ultimately for the welfare of our state.”

Imran Amin said that the programme would help youths to get focused skill-based training session and would be able to secure permanent jobs. LCBDDA urges the fresh graduates to register themselves with this programme to get professional training relevant to their field of interest and get better employment working opportunities under CBD Punjab, he added.