Preparations are underway at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium for the Australia series starting March 04. -Picture courtesy Arfa Feroze Zaka

ISLAMABAD: To mark the occasion of historic Test series between visiting Australia and host country, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided to offer affordable/cheaper tickets to the fans for three-match series starting with the opening match at the Pindi Stadium from March 4.

To attract maximum international cricket-starved fans to the stadiums, the PCB has decided not to exceed Rs500 per day ticket for the Test series. For the general stands, the ticket price will be as low as Rs100 per day. The range of tickets for the Test series will be in between Rs100 & 500.

“The decision has been taken to enable the fans to see Test series live. Since the Australian national cricket team will be here after 24 years, the PCB has decided to provide maximum opportunity to the cricket fans to turn to stadiums to watch live action. That is why we have set nominal ticket prizes. We cannot go less than that as some discipline has to be followed when it comes to entry into the ground. This is the cheapest ever offer for any Test and that too for a series that is expected to be tough and intriguing,” a source when approached said.

Australia has announced a star-studded outfit for the three-match Test series. “Cricket enthusiasts have been waiting for such a cracker of a series for years now. We have offered this package to fans considering the unprecedented hype and interest the series offers. In major portion of Stadium, we have to install temporary seats and the amount we expect from the sale of tickets cannot even meet the expenditures, yet we want to keep tickets at low prices, enabling even low-income earners to enjoy Test series action.”

Pindi Stadium where the first Test will be played could host around 16000 to 17000 spectators. “Efforts would be to put maximum tickets on sale. But yet we have some obligations that will have to be honoured.” The tickets for the Test series are expected to go on sale within the next few days.

“We are waiting for the official series logo unveiling before putting tickets on sale. Possibly within the next three days tickets for the Test series will go on sale. We expect a packed or near to capacity Pindi Stadium for most of the days of the first Test. The sister cities have always responded well when it comes to international matches,” the official said.

The second Test is scheduled for Karachi while Gaddafi Stadium will host the third Test. Both stadiums have bigger capacity. When asked whether the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has given all clear for hundred percent capacity during the Test series, the official said so far indications were positive. “We are already having hundred percent capacity for Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches. With Covid-19 infection ratio dropping down considerably, chances are bright for having packed to capacity crowd for the series.” The PCB is also planning to invite some leading figures each day of the Test and to honour them during intervals.