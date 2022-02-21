PPP-PDM ties Zardari, Fazl set to meet today

ISLAMABAD: The gulf between Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) over the resignation issue appears to be shrinking in the backdrop of the no-confidence motion as PPP co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari and PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman are scheduled to meet today (Monday) at the latter’s residence in Islamabad, both parties have confirmed.

The meeting between the two party leaders will be the first after PPP’s exit from the PDM. Despite the fact that almost all major opposition parties are on the same page to bring the no-confidence motion, the roadmap is yet to finalise. The meeting is likely to discuss the modus operandi regarding a no-confidence motion, which is likely to be tabled by opposition parties in near future.

The PPP had parted its ways from PDM after differences erupted between leaders of the components parties on the mode of ousting the incumbent government. PPP was adamant about bringing in-house change rather than resigning from parliament but with the changing situation, PDM has also agreed to bring in-house change.

In this regard, Zardari has been staying in Islamabad for a couple of days and holding low-profile meetings. It is worth mentioning here that the PPP has announced plans to start a long march towards Islamabad on February 27, whereas the PDM will kick off its decisive political campaign from March 23.