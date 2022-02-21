PMLN MPs being pressurised: Marriyum

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) central spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb on Sunday claimed that a man sitting in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is attempting to put pressure on party parliamentarians.

In a series of tweets, she said as the days of departure are nearing, Imran Khan, in a fit of fear, is using that person to pressurise the PMLN parliamentarians. She said bringing a no-confidence move was a constitutional right of every political party. She said the opposition parties and the PDM would bring a no-confidence motion after consultations, on an appropriate time.

The spokesperson said that because of dragging national institutions into politics by the government, their credibility had been damaged a lot already. She warned Prime Minister Imran Khan to stop making that person call the PMLN leaders and compete the opposition political parties in a political way. She warned that if the process of pressuring the PMLN parliamentarians was not stopped, the party would be forced to name that person. She said the unconstitutional acts being taken by Imran Khan showed his fears and defeat.