Prime Minister Imran Khan has started holding public meetings in response to the opposition parties’ no-trust campaign. There is no denying that Imran Khan’s biggest talent is holding such public gatherings – as he did before the 2018 general elections.

Unfortunately, the prime minister has never bothered to share his government’s performance report with the people in any of these gatherings. Millions of people are suffering from hunger, unemployment and inflation, but the prime minister is content with holding meetings in which all he does is curse the Sharifs. People gain nothing from such political gatherings.

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad