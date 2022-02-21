Prime Minister Imran Khan has started holding public meetings in response to the opposition parties’ no-trust campaign. There is no denying that Imran Khan’s biggest talent is holding such public gatherings – as he did before the 2018 general elections.
Unfortunately, the prime minister has never bothered to share his government’s performance report with the people in any of these gatherings. Millions of people are suffering from hunger, unemployment and inflation, but the prime minister is content with holding meetings in which all he does is curse the Sharifs. People gain nothing from such political gatherings.
Engr Asim Nawab
Islamabad
It is shocking that the prices of basic commodities are rising sharply. Tomatoes, for instance, have reached Rs160 per...
In the pre-partition days, the Babu Mohallah was an ideal residential locality. Now, it has become uninhabitable. The...
Recently, the government increased the salaries of government employees by 15 percent, but EOBI pensioners have once...
Over the last few years, traffic has increased exponentially across the country. If remedial steps are not taken, this...
Mandi Bahauddin is grappling with a number of issues. The district’s infrastructure has deteriorated; its roads are...
This refers to the news report ‘Religious minister asks PM to ban ‘Aurat March’’ . The minister has demanded...
Comments