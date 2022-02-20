Khattak says PTI defeated Fazl in hometown

NOWSHERA: Federal Minister for Defence and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) provincial head Pervez Khattak on Saturday said that his party workers defeated Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUIF) head Maulana Fazlur Rahman in his hometown.

Addressing a gathering here, he said the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) had lost popularity and it would soon be disbanded. He said the opposition parties would not be able to bring the no-confidence move against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

“The PDM will bite the dust,” he remarked. He maintained that the PTI government would complete its five-year constitutional term in office. He claimed that the PTI would win the next general election and form its government while the opposition parties would face a crushing defeat.

Pervez Khattak said that Maulana Fazlur Rahman should tell the nation as to what service he had done to Islam. “The Maulana has always used Islam to reach the corridors of power,” he believed.

He accused the JUIF for using money to win the seats in the first phase of the local government election. He said that Maulana Fazlur Rahman had roped in wealthy and resourceful people and was using money. He also came down hard on the Pakistan People’s Party and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and said the two parties took turns to loot the national wealth.