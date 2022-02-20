Faiz Ahmad Faiz Cup main event at LRC today

LAHORE: The Faiz Ahmad Faiz Cup will be the main attraction during the 25th day winter meeting of Lahore Race Club in a card of seven on Sunday (today).

Six Sohna Plate races of class VII but of different divisions are going to be held on the day while Faiz Ahmad Faiz Cup is of class VI acceptances. All the races apart from the final two are of 1100 metres distance.

In the first race of the day, there are 11 in the run but win is believed going Hidden Fire's way and place Sultan Jahaniya. Fazeel Prince is on fluke. The others in the race are Zahid Love, Awami Dera, Fire To Win, Hyper Trapper, Anaya, Chan Punjabi, Grace of Mianwali and Amazing Thunder.

In the second Division-V race, the favourite is Chota Bravo for win and Merchant of Venus for place. A surprise is expected from Silken Black. The lineup also has Khareef One, Malik Badshah, Nalain Princess, Rawal Star, Order of The Day, Galactic Choice, Sweet Golden, Yellow Stone, Rana Gee, Gul-e-Jalal, Gifts of Gold, Neeli The Great and Safdar Princess.

The third race is expected to be won by Tatla Princess and places may be taken by Chan Pari and Maxi Million. The other contestants are Zoaq-e-Yaqeen, Magical City, Bright Bomber and Chhota Pathan.

In the Faiz Ahmad Faiz Cup, Convict is the favourite. Taksim Square is expected to be second while Breaking Bad is on fluke. The remaining three are Persian Pearl, Timbo and Gondal Gift.

The fifth race has The Great Shah as the favourite for win and Barbarian's Charge and Surkhab for places. The lineup also has JF Thunder, Welldone Pakistan, Hidden Prince, Naymar, Stunning One and Hussn-e-Kainat.

The sixth race has six in their maiden run and the favourite is Zarnaj. Market Leader and Maha Prince may win places. The other competitors are Breezing Gates, Galactic Beauty and Samore City.

The final race of the day with entries of nine has Wattoo Choice as the favourite. Places may go to Gondal Prince and Hassan's Champion. The other participants are Galactic Song, Royal Stretch, Wild Coast, Divine Moment, Al Sabah and Zaman Sahib.