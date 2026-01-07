Tomorrowland Thailand 2026: Dates and ticket details for fans revealed

Tomorrowland is all set to make its historic debut in Thailand, marking a massive milestone for the festival by bringing its legendary production to a tropical setting. Fans from across the world will witness the enchanting experience of this iconic festival without needing to travel to Europe. The event will take place in Pattaya from December 11 to 13, 2026. at Wisdom Valley in Khao Mai Kaew, Chonburi Province.

Global EDM giant Tomorrowland announces historic Thailand expansion

Launched in Belgium in 2025, Tomorrowland quickly became a global phenomenon. It captures the true essence of music through a dynamic combination of giant fantasy themed stages, immersive visuals, and a unique festival that captivates the attention of crowds from all over the world.

Tomorrowland Thailand 2026: Key dates and Pre- registration details

Tomorrowland Thailand 2026 will run from December 11-13. The dry season and pleasant temperatures make it ideal for visitors. Pre-registration opens on January 8, 2026 through a Tomorrowland account. Festival packages, which include accommodation and shuttle access go on sale February 28, 2026, with worldwide ticket sales starting March 7,2026.

The official prices have not been released, the Full Madness pass-which grants access to all three days- is expected to cost around $400 USD. Premium options may include perks such as faster entry and dedicated viewing areas.

Fans are incredibly excited to see Thailand host its first-ever Tomorrowland and to join one of the world’s most iconic festivals without having to travel to Europe.