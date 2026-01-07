King Charles major plans for his home in Scotland revealed

Plans to extend King Charles' Dumfries House revealed

Dumfries House, a home of King Charles and the headquarters of The King's Foundation in Scotland, is set to get an extension.

This will mean a new 430-square-metre extension in the east wing of the palace, there for "high-end luxury weddings and private events."

Before this, the Tapestry Room of a 300-year-old house was used for weddings that could hold, on average, one or two events. But this new construction will open space to hold five or six events each week.

In this extension, which, by the way, is named in honour of the monarch, The King's Hall, there is also a public hall measuring 282 square metres.

According to reports, up to 200 guests would fit in the hall, which will open in 2027. Moreover, the new extension will be carried out in line with Charles' charity's 'sustainability' goal.

Dumfries House

For heat, heat pumps and biomass boilers will be used. For food, only organic, locally sourced items will be featured on the menu.

Revenue from the hall will go to the development of the house and the foundation's educational programmes, as well as to community services.

Gordon Neil, executive director of The King's Foundation, reflects on the significance of Dumfries House, stating, "The most important thing for The King's Foundation, given our education programmes in architecture and heritage craft skills, was to produce a building that incorporated traditional crafts and locally-sourced building materials."

He continues, "We've used a local quarry to mine the stone and utilised the same building techniques as those used to build Dumfries House 300 years ago, while also incorporating newer techniques and elements that we need to include to meet today’s building standards."

"The King's Hall will be a true testament to the impact of His Majesty on Dumfries House and the vital education and employment it provides," Gordon concludes.