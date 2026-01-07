Prince Harry plans to reunite with William amid desperate plea to King Charles?

“William will absolutely blank and ghost his brother very deliberately in the United States."

Prince Harry is reportedly planning to reunite with his estranged brother William amid the Duke’s desperate plea to his father King Charles to meet Archie and Lilibet in California.

In his opinion piece for the Woman’s Day, royal expert Phil Dampier reveals, “Prince Harry’s plan to reunite with Prince William at L.A football match: ‘He’s keen to make it up.’”

Dampier says Harry also hopes his shared love of football will mean he can make it up with his brother William as well as the Prince of Wales is set to attend several matches during the FIFA World Cup, which is being held in June and July.

William is the patron of the Football Association, but the future king is also a massive footie fan, supporting Aston Villa.

However, Prince Harry is Arsenal supporter, and the Duke is planning to see some of England’s games.

Commenting on Prince Harry’s plans about meeting William, the royal expert said while citing a Palace insider: “It would be a great opportunity and a relaxed atmosphere, but who knows?

“Harry is keener to make it up, but I’m not sure William is ready to forgive him for the comments he has made, particularly smearing his wife Catherine as a racist.”

There are also reports, Prince William, who has not been on good terms with Harry, for some time is expected to snub the Duke.

Royal expert Mark Dolan believes the meeting between royal brothers won’t happen.

“William will absolutely blank and ghost his brother very deliberately in the United States."

Dolan said it will be an “ultimate snub”.