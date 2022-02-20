Education for all

Students with disabilities are often worried about how they will continue their studies after graduation. Universities in Pakistan have limited quotas for such students and barely any facilities to help them. It is true that visually impaired, deaf or mute students are different from others, but they are no less determined. They deserve the same status as all other citizens in the country – if not a better one.

Education is the right of every citizen of this country. The government must ensure that all the facilities promised to such students in the Higher Education Commission’s (HEC’s) policy for students with disabilities are actually provided to facilitate their education. Doing so will allow such people to become valuable members of society.

Mujeeb Ali Samo

Larkana