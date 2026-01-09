Disney+ introduces TikTok-style short-form vertical videos

Disney+ is preparing to launch short-form vertical videos in the United States later this year, aiming to make the platform a daily destination through quick, personalised content.

Disney+'s short-form feed will include original content, repurposed clips from Disney's vast library and highlights from films and TV shows. All videos are expected to be optimised for fast consumption on mobile phones.

According to Disney, this update is inspired by the popularity of TikTok and Instagram Reels, as well as its own early success with vertical videos on ESPN.

Disney+ new update features

Disney is trying to make the transition from Disney+ to a service people use every day instead of accessing sometimes. According to the executives, the goal is to continue to enhance the experience with the broadening nature of entertainment, news, and fan-orientated content.

Reportedly, Disney is making the new update more personalised for the users based on their interests and viewing habits, using recommendations derived from data. Disney first tested this concept with "Verts" on the ESPN app, offering personalised sports highlights in a vertical format. Plans are now to scale that approach across Disney+, adding in entertainment franchises, behind-the-scenes moments, and quick updates suited to casual viewing.

These vertical-video plans were announced by Disney executives at the Tech and Data Showcase during CES 2026. They framed short-form video as a natural extension of Disney's streaming ecosystem, merging premium content with the kind of scroll-friendly experience people expect from social platforms.