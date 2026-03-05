OpenAI annualized revenue hits $25 billion milestone amid global adoption surge

OpenAI annualized revenue hits $25 billion milestone amid global adoption surges

According to a recent report from The Information released on Wednesday, surprising figures demonstrated that the Artificial Intelligence startup OpenAI topped $25 billion in annualized revenue as of the end of last month. The revelation marks a significant 17% increase from the $21.4 billion in annualized revenue that the company generated at the end of last year. OpenAI is also efficiently working to expand its capabilities into the enterprise market by collaborating with four of the world’s largest consulting firms.

This marks a significant approach to incorporating more clients by moving beyond pilot projects to attain the goal of full-scale AI deployment. The company is facing intense competition from rivals such as Anthropic and tech giants, which are combining AI with robotic process automation.

According to Reuters, OpenAI grew from zero revenue to more than $20 billion in annualized revenue in 2025.

Conversely, its rival Anthropic is experiencing a similar trajectory, with approximately $9 billion in annualized revenue. It has been reported that OpenAI is targeting approximately $600 billion in total spending through 2030, implying that the ChatGPT maker is laying the groundwork for an IPO that could value the company at up to $1 trillion.

Last week, OpenAI released new details regarding its partnership with the Department of War under a new agreement focused on deploying advanced AI systems within classified environments while maintaining strict ethical and safety boundaries. The company said on Saturday that this agreement was struck with the Pentagon to deploy technology across the department while protecting its sensitive use cases.