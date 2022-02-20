Malir DC orders collection of data on illegal housing schemes

Malir Deputy Commissioner Gahanwer Ali Laghari has written letters to various officials, including the mukhtiarkar of Gothabad and police, to gather information of illegal housing schemes in the district.

In the letter, he has asked to collect information about land grabbers who have constructed housing schemes and settled illegal villages on government land in the district. “It is illegal to establish a village or a housing scheme on a 30-year-land lease,” he says.

There are over 50 housing schemes and villages in District Malir constructed on land which was leased for 30 years, Laghari says in the letter, directing the mukhtiarkars to lodge FIRs against land grabbers.

The deputy commissioner has directed mukhtiarkars and assistant commissioners of the district to retrieve provincial and federal lands from land grabbers. He has warned citizens against investing in illegal housing schemes.

In another letter to the assistant commissioners and mukhtiarkars of the district, he has written that encroachments on public property and state land are being reported through social media. He says that under the Sindh Public Property, Removal of Encroachment Act 2010, the assistant commissioners and mukhtiarkars are responsible to take strict action for the removal of encroachments and retrieve state land in the interest of the government.