LDA allows commercial activities on ten main City roads

LAHORE : Lahore Development Authority (LDA) has allowed commercial activities on ten main City roads.

The decision was made by the authority’s governing body meeting held under LDA Vice-Chairman Naeem-ul-Haq here on Saturday. LDA DG Ahmed Aziz Tarar and other senior officials were present.

The decision had been pending for the last many months while commercial activities had been taking place on these roads for many years allegedly in connivance with LDA Town Planning Wing.

The roads approved for commercial activities include Barki Road, From Thokar Niaz Baig to Defence Road on Raiwind Road, Model Town Link Road to Railways Crossing on Maulana Shaukat Ali Road, Canal Road to Wapda Town on Johar Town Bypass Road, Shaukat Khanum Road to Raiwind Road on Khayaban-e-Jinnah Road, Multan Road to Raiwind Road on Defence Road, Link Raiwind Road to PIA Extension on PIA Road, Jail Road to Mall Road on Maulana Zafar Ali Road and Thokar Niaz Beig to Shahkam Chowk on Canal Road.

The governing body also decided to allow commercialisation on nine roads after their reclassification. These roads include Abu Al-Hassan Isfahani Road (Faisal Town roundabout till Akbar Chowk), Qazi Issa Road, Campus Bridge Road, Tollinton Market Road, Hamdard Jail Road, Shah Jillani Road and Wahdat Road.

The meeting discussed the issue of affectees of LDA Avenue-1 and decided to allot them plots and for the purpose decided to conduct balloting soon.

It was decided to allocate 23 kanals of land reserved for residential plots to be converted into graveyards. For this purpose, the meeting agreed to handover this graveyard’s administration to Shehr-e-Khamoshan Authority.

The governing body approved to increase the development projects’ areas. For the purpose, the scheme plan of the petrol pump site at plot number 55-Ain Allama Iqbal Town has been converted to commercial activity.

Meanwhile, the site plan of plot numbers 50-A/1 and 50-A/2 in Rachna Block Allama Iqbal Town was converted to allot to Municipal Corporation of Lahore (MCL).

Participants of the meeting also approved to allot LDA’s 10 kanals of land situated in Ittehad Town at Raiwind Road to Punjab Environmental Protection Department (EPD) for the construction of Model Green Building. However, LDA officials didn’t reveal the allotment deed of allotting land to EPD.

In a bid to improve security of police officials in Qurban Lines, the meeting approved to allot LDA workshop’s land near Sherpao Bridge to the Police Department.

To resolve years’ long dispute between state and private owners of Khasra number 821 in Mouza Kharak in Mustafa Town, a meeting was approved to form a committee.