Barbaric mobs

The recent lynching of a mentally challenged man in Khanewal over allegations of blasphemy is just another incident in a series of horrific blasphemy-related killings in the country. The fact that such incidents have been occurring repeatedly shows that people have lost basic humanity and are always ready to be swept away by the barbaric mentality of mobs.
These incidents also reveal that there is no real difference between us and far-right extremists on the side of the border, where members of minority communities are being persecuted. Killing someone over mere allegations is inhumane. Our religious leaders and the government have a great responsibility at the moment. They must work to put an end to this barbarism.
Abdul Basit Ranjha
Phalia
