Akram sees broadcasters’ ‘fault’

LAHORE: Legendary Pakistan pacer Wasim Akram lashed out at broadcasters after his row with Karachi Kings’ captain Babar Azam during the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) match on Wednesday.

Akram, who is the Kings’ President, was seen remonstrating with Azam near the boundary line during the last over of the match against Multan Sultans.

Akram’s reaction didn’t go down well with users on Twitter and it became a trending topic on the micro-blogging website within minutes.

Sources have now revealed that Akram also went to the broadcasters after the match and expressed anger about focusing the camera on him. He also used inappropriate words while talking with the broadcasters about the matter.

The Kings lost the match by seven wickets as table-toppers Sultans chased down 175-run target in 19.3 overs. This was Karachi’s eight consecutive defeat in the ongoing HBL PSL7.

Upon seeing the reaction, Akram also issued a clarification on Twitter earlier today.

“Surprised to see reactions on my talking to Babar at the boundary last night,” Akram tweeted.

“What I was saying was ‘why our bowlers are not bowling yorkers or slower ones offside off’. Nothing else. Babar is a wonderful boy and has tried his best,” he added.