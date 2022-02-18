MQMP declines to accept another ministry

ISLAMABAD: The major ally of the federal government, MQM-Pakistan (MQMP) has declined to accept a more ministry in the federal government and made it clear that it doesn’t want to share further burden of the government in the prevailing circumstances.

A highly-placed source of the MQMP told The News on Thursday that it has been recently offered yet another slot in the federal cabinet but the Karachi-based party refused the offer on the plea that it has already taken enough burden of the government on its shoulders. The PTI has reportedly planned to expand the cabinets where it has its own governments to pacify its allies who are disgruntled about the conduct of the government. The federal government will see five new ministers and the same number of ministers of state (MOS) belonging to both houses of the parliament. Some members of the ruling PTI will also get ministerial positions.

The MQMP is the major ally of the federal government having seven members of the National Assembly (MNA) and three members of the Senate. It recognizes one of its MNA Syed Aminul Haque as federal minister for Information Technology and Telecom on behalf of the MQMP while Barrister Farogh Nasim who is a member of the Senate belonging to the MQMP is not owned by the party. Syed Aminul Haque, whose ministry has performed in an impressive manner but deprived of reward as it wasn’t placed among the so-called top-10 by the PM office, had an important meeting with the prime minister the other day. His ministry was placed on 15th number. The prime minister eulogized his performance and asked him to continue it with the same zeal, the sources said.

The MQMP is also in touch with other groups in the parliament on the question of a no-trust move against the PTI government but despite being displeased about the overall performance of the government, it hasn’t given its mind about the no-trust move as yet, the sources said. Interestingly Senator Faisal Sabazwari was tipped for the MOS slot last year soon after his election as member of the upper house, but he wasn’t obliged by the PTI due to the pressure of its Karachi legislators. Now he too isn’t interested in acquiring any position in the government, the sources added.