The residents of Kotka Nali chak Sirkikhel suffer a lot due to unscheduled loadshedding of electricity. There is no electricity available at night and the entire area is pitch dark. It seems as though residents are living in the dark ages. During the day, they get electricity for five or six hours, which can hardly meet their domestic requirements. Sometimes, power outages extend to two or three days.

It is true that some of the residents in the area do not pay their monthly electricity bills and Wapda authorities have cut off their connections. However, those who do pay their bills regularly are also facing this problem. They have no alternative to deal with this issue. As a result, everyone is facing difficulties. Residents have approached the authorities concerned several times – but all their protests fell on deaf ears. Wapda should look into this problem and take immediate action to resolve it in order to mitigate people’s hardships.

Guldar Ali Khan Wazir

Lakki Marwat