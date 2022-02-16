Concrete problems

This refers to the letter ‘Can’t eat concrete’ by Fiza Ejaz (February 14). While Pakistan, an agricultural country, is now importing agricultural products to feed its bulging population, builders of housing societies are earning profits at the cost of the survival of ordinary people.

The powerful elite which has the influence to end this problem is unperturbed as the rich know that they and their families can move to foreign countries. They are not concerned about the future generations of those left in Pakistan. Unfortunately, PTI leaders are encouraging this relentless construction even though they know that it causes the loss of agricultural lands. The ruling party must look into this matter seriously, before our people begin to starve.

Dr Najeeb A Khan

Islamabad