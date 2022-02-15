Farmers’ struggle

It is heart-wrenching that the inflation rate in Pakistan has risen for the fifth month to 13 percent in January. This is the highest it has been since January 2020. Across the country, food prices continue to soar in markets due to low food production.
It is high time the government introduced modern farming methods to assist farmers. It should also set up training facilities for farmers, make bigger and better storage units and ensure a proper supply chain so that farmers can get fair prices for their produce.
Mubashar Raza
Daska
Youth unemployment is one of the most pressing issues in Pakistan at the moment. According to the Labour Force Survey...
Heart-wrenching incidents of harassment and sexual assault have become horrifically common in our society. Countless...
Pakistan’s population has been growing at an alarming rate since 1947. Factors like declining mortality rate,...
This refers to the editorial ‘Student unions’ . Pakistan’s experience with student unions has always been...
The news confirming Australia’s tour of Pakistan is a great one. Although many international cricket teams have...
This refers to the news report ‘Qureshi questions performance criteria of ministries’ . The reservations expressed...
Comments