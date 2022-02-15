Farmers’ struggle

It is heart-wrenching that the inflation rate in Pakistan has risen for the fifth month to 13 percent in January. This is the highest it has been since January 2020. Across the country, food prices continue to soar in markets due to low food production.

It is high time the government introduced modern farming methods to assist farmers. It should also set up training facilities for farmers, make bigger and better storage units and ensure a proper supply chain so that farmers can get fair prices for their produce.

Mubashar Raza

Daska