Mian Iftikhar Hussain terms PTI govt ‘most incompetent’

NOWSHERA: Awami National Party (ANP) leader Mian Iftikhar Hussain on Friday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was the most corrupt government in the history of the country. Talking to reporters here, he said the more the PTI government remained in power the more damage it would cause to the country’s economy, adding that the ones, who helped bring the PTI to power, should think about this fact.
JAMRUD: Police recovered 16kg ice and 1kg heroin from the hidden cavities of a motorcar and arrested two traffickers...
KABUL: Graeme Smith, a senior consultant for the International Crisis Group, told the US Senate Foreign Relations...
SUKKUR: A private schoolteacher on Friday was allegedly abducted by three suspects, including one of her students,...
SUKKUR: A man attempted to kill his wife in Khairpur over a domestic issue, Friday.Reports said the man, identified as...
SUKKUR: The body of a nine-month-old abducted child was recovered on Friday from a local canal in Khairpur, six days...
SUKKUR: The Jamshoro Police have resolved the murder of a male nurse at KPT Nursing School Keamari after seven days...
