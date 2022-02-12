Mian Iftikhar Hussain terms PTI govt ‘most incompetent’

NOWSHERA: Awami National Party (ANP) leader Mian Iftikhar Hussain on Friday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was the most corrupt government in the history of the country. Talking to reporters here, he said the more the PTI government remained in power the more damage it would cause to the country’s economy, adding that the ones, who helped bring the PTI to power, should think about this fact.