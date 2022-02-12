 
Saturday February 12, 2022
National

Mian Iftikhar Hussain terms PTI govt ‘most incompetent’

February 12, 2022

NOWSHERA: Awami National Party (ANP) leader Mian Iftikhar Hussain on Friday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was the most corrupt government in the history of the country. Talking to reporters here, he said the more the PTI government remained in power the more damage it would cause to the country’s economy, adding that the ones, who helped bring the PTI to power, should think about this fact.

