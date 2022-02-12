Journalism sets direction for society: SACM Hasaan Khawar

LAHORE:Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab Hasaan Khawar has said that new comers in the field of journalism must keep a strict check on fake news in this fast growing digital age.

Addressing the concluding session of the seminar of Association of Media and Communication Academic Professionals at Punjab University on Friday, the SACM stressed the need to maintain balance while reporting issues and events. He said, "Journalism is the fourth pillar of the state and sets the direction for society.”

Punjab Irrigation Minister Mohsin Laghari, PU Vice-Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmed, Nico Carpentier from Charles University Czech Republic’s Department of Media Studies, Social Media and Communication Scientist from German Prof Dr Jeffrey Wimmer, Chairperson Department of Journalism Prof Dr Bushra Rehman, Chairperson Department of Public Relations and Advertising Prof Dr Abida Ashraf, Director IQTM Prof Dr Muhammad Usman Awan and a number of faculty members of communication studies from various universities participated in the event.

Addressing the ceremony, SACM said that a number of changes had occurred in the international as well as national media. He said that COVID-19 had especially reflected the importance of data journalism and we had witnessed how fake news took the toll of precious lives. He said that we had also witnessed how the media could play a role of a torchbearer in society and lead the people towards a specific direction. He said that the ecosystem of the media should serve the society. He said that the media should also present a positive image of the country and maintain balance in reporting. Mohsin Laghari said that the media should promote a culture that it was always affordable to be late rather than being early but wrong. He said that the media should report facts as such and include correct ingredients in the news content. He said that our genuine issues did not get much time and space in the media. For instance, he said, water shortage was one of the most important issues of the country but we rarely see any discussion or awareness campaign on it.