Bajwa tells troops to remain vigilant to respond befittingly to enemy

KARACHI: The Chief of Army Staff, (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, visited Karachi, on Thursday. The COAS attended the Colonel Commandant ceremony at Ordnance Centre, Malir. He installed Major General Sed Shahab Shahid as Colonel Commandant of Ordnance Corps. Gen Bajwa appreciated the Corps for their role in war and peace, especially during war against terrorism. A large number of serving and retired officers and soldiers from Ordnance corps attended the ceremony.

Gen Bajwa also visited PAF Air War College Institute, where he addressed the participants of 35th Air War Course. Bajwa appreciated the thorough professionalism of PAF and its enviable achievements. He urged the officers to make consistent efforts to keep abreast with modern developments and maintain cutting edge advantage.

The COAS said that superiority in modern day battlefield could only be maintained if we remain alive to contemporary challenges and are prepared to tackle them in line with emerging modern concepts. He reiterated that we must remain vigilant to respond befittingly to any misadventure by the adversary. The COAS was accompanied by Lieutenant General Muhammad Saeed, Commander Karachi Corps.