Diamond Paints outpace BN/Barry's

LAHORE: Diamond Paints outpaced BN/Barry's by 7-5½ in the 2nd Allama Iqbal Polo Cup 2022 here at the Pakistan Park ground on Wednesday.
Marcos Panelo emerged as the star of the day with six superb goals out of seven. From BN/Barry's, who had a half goal handicap advantage, Ernesto Trotz and Hilario Ruiz Guinaziu banged in a brace each while Hamza Mawaz Khan converted one goal.
