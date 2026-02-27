Bling Empire's most beloved couple parts ways months after announcing engagement

Bling Empire's most beloved couple part ways months after announcing engagement

Bling Empire stars Kevin Kreider and Devon Diep have called it quits five months after getting engaged.

The couple confirmed their split via a joint statement shared with People magazine on Thursday, February 26.

"After much thought and reflection, Devon and I have decided to end our engagement and move forward on separate paths,” the statement began.

The couple further shared, “This was not an easy decision. We care deeply for one another and will always support each other. We are grateful for the time we shared, but at this point in our lives we believe we are better suited as friends.”

“We kindly ask for privacy as we navigate this next chapter,” concluded the statement.

The split comes just five months after Kevin and Devon exchanged rings in September. They announced their engagement in a joint Instagram post.

“The most powerful question is ‘Will you marry me?’" Kevin began the post at that time. "3.7 years after our second chance at love, we realize it's not just about love, it's about commitment towards each other and choosing to say yes, even when the highs aren't as high, and we have no idea how low the lows can be.”

“But when we hit rock bottom, we grew closer to each other and closer to our faith,” he continued. “We rose out of the chaos and noise, distractions that were pulling us apart to a unity that is stronger because of the tests and trials.”

“We're happy to announce that we are officially engaged and we did it in style and it was beyond our wildest dreams. I can't wait to marry you," added Kevin.