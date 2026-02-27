Police arrest a man outside Nancy Guthrie’s residence as new terrifying video emerges

A man has seemingly been arrested outside Nancy Guthrie’s residence after days of investigation into her abduction.

Per The U.S. Sun, a man has been taken into custody as he drove around abducted Nancy’s house “50 to 100 times” between 12:30 am and 6 am on February 1, 2026.

One of the neighbours shared a video recorded on the night of Savannah Guthrie’s mother’s kidnapping that shows a fleet of vehicles using backroads near her home at the time she was taken hostage.

TMZ reported that a photographer spotted an unidentified man, who was conducting suspicious activity, but a law enforcement agency has now detained him.

Before informing police, the photographer reportedly discovered a picture of Nancy on the suspect’s phone.

According to NewsNation’s Brian Entin, cops arrested him for driving under the influence (DUI) as he failed a field sobriety test when he was interrogated “for a significant amount of time.”

On February 1, Nancy was reported missing and was last seen near her home in Catalina Foothills, Tucson, Arizona.

One of her neighbours, Aldine Meister, also reported that they saw a suspicious man around Guthrie’s home in the weeks leading up to her abduction.

He told Fox News Digital, “He didn’t have your typical walking gear on, and he had his hat pulled really far over his eyes.”

“He was kind of younger, and he just didn’t look like he was going out for a walk. He just didn’t fit,” Meister said.