David Hockney’s first English landscape painting heads to Sotheby’s Auction; first sale in nearly 30 years

David Hockney’s “English Garden” painting is officially preparing to make its highly anticipated return to the public eye and is set to go under the hammer at Sotheby’s London on March 4, 2026. It is of the enchanting pictures slated to hit the block at Sotheby's Modern and Contemporary Evening Auction in London.

The 1965 artwork primarily demonstrated the legendary artist's very first foray into English landscape painting. The painting was introduced during a transformative era when abstract art dominated the international market.

The artist, now 88-year-old, created a work that reflects a true depiction of nature providing new depth to the conventional landscape. The visionary uniquely painted “English Garden” from memory while residing in Boulder, Colorado. His energetic arrangement was heavily inspired by a photograph of English topiary work that Hockney unearthed in an issue of American Vogue.

According to Hockney’s 1988 book, the piece was developed concurrently with his renowned "Rocky Mountains “paintings. The artwork remains a pivotal touchstone in his extensive catalog, paving the way for his rigorous explorations of natural scenes that would ultimately define his storied career. It has been preserved in a private collection since its last auction appearance in 1997.

The painting will be displayed in Sotheby’s London galleries ahead of the official sale. Conversely, the event will also feature prominent works from the School of London including pieces by Francis Bacon and Lucian Freud, alongside masterworks by Claude Monet and Edgar Degas. Hockney remains busy with an exhibition of new works opening at the Serpentine Gallery in London in March.

It follows the largest ever Hockney show last year when more than 400 of his works were exhibited at the Fondation Louis Vuitton in Paris. There, visitors could see the scale of the artist’s ambition and his lifelong devotion to work.

“He is constantly challenging himself. He is still at the forefront of contemporary art, and this painting is to me the root of everything that came after.”