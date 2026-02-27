London to host OpenAI’s biggest international AI research hub

OpenAI, the US AI giant, has announced plans to make London its largest research hub outside San Francisco. The move will see London-based researchers lead work on OpenAI’s frontier model development.

The expansion is expected to strengthen the company’s ties with the UK tech ecosystem and make London a central hub for AI innovation.

OpenAI has been operating in the United Kingdom since it established its first international office in 2023. The company has established a partnership with Booking.com to create a UK accelerator programme while working with governmental agencies on AI system development and operationalisation.

Highlighting the importance, OpenAI Chief Research Officer Mark Chen stated that "The UK brings together world-class talent and leading institutions, which make it the perfect place to develop safe and beneficial AI technology."

London already has major AI companies, which include Google DeepMind and various local startups, which are ElevenLabs, Wayve and Synthesia. The city’s talent pool and strong research institutions make it an attractive choice for expanding OpenAI’s global operations.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan expressed his approval of the expansion by stating that London functions as a worldwide centre for artificial intelligence research and investment, which OpenAI established as its base for a significant new research facility.

UK Tech Secretary Liz Kendall stated that the United Kingdom maintains its position as a worldwide leader in artificial intelligence through this initiative, which will distribute advantages across all regions of the nation.