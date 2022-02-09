Officials directed to redress public complaints

TANK: The district administration here on Tuesday directed the relevant officials to redress the grievances of the residents.

Deputy Commissioner Tank Arshad Qayyum Burki held a Khuli Kuchehry at Baloch village to help readdress public grievances.

The deputy commissioner heard the problems of the residents about various government departments. He ordered the relevant officials to redress the grievances of the complainants.

The official said the district administration would spare no effort to provide the basic facilities to the citizens. He said that all available resources were being used to resolve the problems being faced by the people.

He said that he was aware of problems being faced by people, adding that practical steps would be taken for their solution.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Abdul Mateen, Assistant Commissioner Tank Adnan Khattak, District Health Officer Dr Ihsanullah Bettani, Deputy Superintendent of Police Headquarters Inam Gandapur, AAC Shaukat Iqbal, AAC Yousaf Jatoi, AD Local Government Mujahid Khattak, DO Education Omar Khan Kundi, XEN Communications and Works Inayatullah, local government representatives, journalists and a large number of people attended the event.