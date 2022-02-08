Political parties urge Sindh govt to make KU autonomous

Expressing solidarity with the Karachi University Teachers Association’s (KUTS) ongoing protest, several political parties have demanded that the Sindh government make the University of Karachi independent and autonomous in all respects. The teachers’ association has been protesting against the attitude of the universities & boards secretary and the failure of the provincial government in taking action over it.

‘Biased’ decisions

The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) demanded that the Sindh government maintain KU’s sovereignty, and stop interventions in its teaching and administrative affairs. Syed Aminul Haque, the federal information technology minister and the MQM-P’s coordination committee member, said that the allegedly biased provincial government has destroyed the prestigious educational institution.

He said the provincial government has not issued funds to the university in the past 10 months, while the universities & boards secretary has been imposing allegedly biased decisions on the university.

Moreover, regular selection board meetings should be held for the promotion of teachers, and the process should be completed in a transparent manner, he added.

18th amendment

Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) Chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal said the provincial governments of the country have occupied educational institutions in the name of the 18th constitutional amendment.

“Using the rules and regulations of universities for political purposes in the name of the 18th amendment is tantamount to enmity with education and Karachi.”

He said that getting prior permission from the Sindh government to hold a selection board and a syndicate means complete abolition of the university’s autonomy, which is unacceptable.

“KU has slid down in world rankings during the 13 years of the Pakistan Peoples Party. Unfortunately, young people are already not getting jobs, and the educated youth are committing suicide today in Pakistan’s economic hub, Karachi.”

He said that the prosperous future of the country and the nation is subject to quality education. Today in universities the teaching process has been closed for several days due to which the students’ education and future are at stake, he added.

Therefore, he stressed, universities should be given complete autonomy within the ambit of law, so that problems can be solved before the country and the nation through independent education and research.

The PSP demands an immediate withdrawal of the notification from the Sindh chief minister, he said, adding that the party also demands that KU be made independent and autonomous in all respects.

Meanwhile, Jamaat-e-Islami Karachi chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman lambasted the Sindh government for what he called unnecessary, illogical and uncalled-for involvement in the issues pertaining to KU and other universities. He said the government was forcing the students to resort to agitation.