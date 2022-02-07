Rotation policy at LGH stressed

LAHORE: Principal Post Graduate Medical Institute & Ameer Uddin Medical College Prof Dr Sardar Alfreed Zafar has directed the administration of Lahore General Hospital to ensure strict implementation of the rotation policy for all the employees.
He added that security guards of private company should be replaced immediately and no employee will be on duty here for more than three months as he will have to perform his duties at the new place.
Principal LGH Prof. Al-freed Zafar took stern notice of the unfortunate incident that took place between the patient's family and the security guard outside the labor room on Saturday and directed an immediate report from focal person.
