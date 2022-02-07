 
Monday February 07, 2022
Morocco in shock!

By AFP
February 07, 2022

Ighrane: Morocco was in shock on Sunday after emergency crews found a five-year-old boy dead at the bottom of a well in a tragic end to a painstaking five-day rescue operation that gripped the nation and the world. The ordeal of "little Rayan" since he fell down the well on Tuesday afternoon gained global attention and sparked an outpouring of sympathy online, with the Arabic hashtag #SaveRayan trending.

