Morocco in shock!

Ighrane: Morocco was in shock on Sunday after emergency crews found a five-year-old boy dead at the bottom of a well in a tragic end to a painstaking five-day rescue operation that gripped the nation and the world. The ordeal of "little Rayan" since he fell down the well on Tuesday afternoon gained global attention and sparked an outpouring of sympathy online, with the Arabic hashtag #SaveRayan trending.
Athens: Three climbers missing since Saturday afternoon were found dead on Sunday in Helmos mountain in the...
Berlin: Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Sunday said Germany was prepared to send extra troops to the Baltic states, ahead of...
Baghdad: Iraq’s Supreme Court said on Sunday it had temporarily suspended Hoshyar Zebari, a frontrunner for the...
Kuwait City: Kuwait will ban a new film adaptation of Agatha Christie’s whodunnit "Death on the Nile" with a cast of...
Mahanoro, Madagascar: Cyclone Batsirai killed at least six people and displaced nearly 48,000 when it struck...
Athens: Hundreds protested against migrant pushbacks and border violence in Athens on Sunday, after Turkish...
Comments