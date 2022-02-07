 
Monday February 07, 2022
African Union suspends debate on Israel’s status

By AFP
February 07, 2022

Addis Ababa: The African Union has suspended a debate on whether to withdraw Israel’s accreditation, avoiding a vote that risked creating an unprecedented rift in the 55-member bloc, diplomats said on Sunday. "The Israel question has been suspended for now and instead there will be a committee set up to study the issue," one of the diplomats told AFP on the closing day of the AU’s annual summit in Addis Ababa.

