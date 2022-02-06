‘Global community should play role to resolve Kashmir dispute’

Rawalpindi: Member of the National Assembly (MNA) Sheikh Rashid Shafiq on Saturday urged the international community to play an effective role in the resolution of the Kashmir dispute.

He said Kashmir was a longstanding issue and it should be resolved according to the resolutions passed by the United Nations.

Addressing a function at Punjab Arts Council Rawalpindi, he said Kashmir had become a flashpoint between Pakistan and India asking the United Nations for the implementation of its resolutions as per the aspirations of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK)’s innocent people.

Sheikh Rashid said the fascist Modi regime in India was deliberately keeping the Kashmir dispute unresolved as part of its expansionist designs and motives in the region.

He said the Indian government after repealing articles 35-A and 370 of its constitution had ripped off the special status of the IIOJK and turned the entire valley into the largest jail.

He strongly denounced the Indian atrocities being committed in the IIOJK against innocent and unarmed civilians.

He said the sacrifices being rendered by the Kashmiri people would not go waste and they would get freedom from Indian occupation soon.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan had raised his voice for the Kashmir cause at all the international forums including UN General Assembly.

Member Provincial Assembly Farah Agha, Commissioner Rawalpindi Noorul Amin Mengal, local political workers, and people from different walks of life including students, teachers, artists, and lawyers participated in the event.

A one-minute silence was observed to show solidarity with the oppressed people of Kashmir. The students also presented Kashmiri songs and a tableau to mark the occasion.