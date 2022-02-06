This is to draw the attention of the authorities towards the problems faced by those trying to reclaim the money they lost in the fraudulent B4U investment scam initiated by Saifur Rehman, whose bail was extended back in September 21. One wonders how such a scam could be pulled off under the nose of the country’s ‘celebrated’ anti-graft agencies and regulatory bodies. Many people from the middle class invested in this scheme in order to yield some returns, given the scare investment opportunities in the country, and the paucity of funds and time. However, it is not just the scam that has greatly disappointed them. The government functionaries investigating the matter have been a problem as well.

I had also invested the amount saved for my education and family planning in this scheme. Since last year, I have been writing to NAB, the FIA, the FBR and various human rights institutions and have even lodged a complaint on the Pakistan Citizen’s Portal – all to no avail. The prime minister should look into how such scams function and deceive people so openly. Also he should look into why NAB is so irresponsive and stoic to people’s complaints.

Ashfak Ahmed Siyal

Karachi