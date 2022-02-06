PMLN, PPP agree on options to oust PTI govt

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz (PMLN) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) on Saturday agreed to launch a no-confidence movement against the coalition government led by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).



PMLN President and Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, talking to the media jointly, said that both parties agreed to use all constitutional, legal and political ways to get rid of the government.

Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari were invited for lunch by the PMLN president where PMLN central vice presidents Maryam Nawaz and Hamza Shehbaz, former information minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Khwaja Saad Rafique and other leaders welcomed the guests.

Shehbaz and Bilawal said if the country was to be saved, PM Imran had to be sent packing.

Shehbaz said in the next few days, there would be a meeting between the PMLN and the PDM. He said joining of hands with the PPP would be announced with the approval of the PDM. He said that the PPP was clear about the no-confidence motion. “But there was more than one opinion in our party, and on the directions of party supremo Nawaz Sharif, all party leaders reached consensus."

“Now after consultation with the PDM, a final strategy will be announced,” he added.

Bilawal said the confidence of people had ended in the government and now was the time that the confidence of the parliament should also end in the ‘selected’ government.

Bilawal said the government and the ministers were shedding crocodile tears, though the government was so incompetent that it could not even reach consensus on the Kashmir issue. “For the first time in history, the government is not clear on the Kashmir issue. PTI incompetence was exposed before everyone,” he added.

Bilawal said the PPP and the opposition alliance Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) had announced their separate long marches. “We have welcomed the long march of the PDM and Shehbaz Sharif welcomed the long march of the PPP,” he added.

He said he welcomed both the long marches and gave credit to Shehbaz Sharif for keeping all political forces together. He said in political parties, there were ups and downs, but still all opposition parties were on the same page to throw out the government. He hoped the opposition parties would move forward and create more consensus for a great cause despite differences in the past.

Shehbaz told the media it had been agreed to use all constitutional, legal and political options to get rid of the government. He said the nation would not forgive him if he did not agree on an agenda today. The option of a no-confidence motion against the government was seriously discussed, he said, adding that all constitutional, legal and political options must be used against the government.

“In a few days, after consulting the PMLN Central Executive Committee, our alliance will take up the issue in the PDM,” he added.

Sources in the PMLN said that in the meeting, the political situation of the country and the anti-government march were discussed by the leadership of both parties. Sources said the PMLN and the PPP leadership reiterated their commitment to work together and said that they were ready to take any step to send packing Imran Khan.

“The nation will not forgive us if the political parties do not play their role. As far as the national interest and the demands of the people are concerned, the PPP and the PMLN are on the same page. Imran Khan should go, the people have lost confidence in this government, now the confidence of the parliament should also end. Therefore, all constitutional and political options must be used without any delay,” sources said while quoting Shehbaz Sharif as having said.

The long march announced by the PPP for Feb 27 was discussed.

According to sources, Shehbaz informed the PPP leadership that he would take party supremo Nawaz Sharif into confidence and soon a meeting of the party's central executive committee would be convened and all proposals made in the meeting would be included in it after which it will be finalised and taken to the platform of the PDM.

The leaders agreed that their goal was very big, so they will put their political differences behind and move forward, sources said, adding both the leaders expressed grave concern on the recent incidents of terrorism. They said terrorism had resurfaced.

Bilawal said the PPP was clear in this regard and there were different opinions in his party. “Today, we have decided that in the next few days, after consulting the party leadership, we will announce the future course of consultation and action,” he said.

Bilawal said that no-confidence motion was a constitutional and legal right of all political parties. In the national interest, the issue has been taken up very seriously, he added.

Bilawal said he was grateful to PMLN President Shehbaz Sharif and other leaders for inviting him to the luncheon. He said PPP had made its political decisions after detailed consultations within the party. He said the PPP suggestions would be discussed by the PMLN and they would also talk to their allies.

He said he had spoken to the PMLN leadership and he was building consensus in his own party and hoped that the country would be saved from Imran Khan very soon. “We are ready to take every step to remove Imran Khan, we are together for a big cause despite differences in the past,” Bilawal stated.

Maryam Nawaz said that the differences in the political parties was a normal thing and consensus and disagreement with the PPP would continue but both parties would come up to the expectations of people.

Meanwhile, PPP co-chairperson and former president Asif Ali Zardari and PMLN supremo Nawaz Sharif talked by telephone and discussed all political issues and the strategy to topple the PTI government.

Earlier, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's personal security arrived at the residence of Shehbaz Sharif and took steps regarding security arrangements and security clearance was given after which the PPP delegation reached Model Town Lahore.