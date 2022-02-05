Reconstruction of Jain Mandir approved

LAHORE:A meeting of the Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (PSGPC) was held at the Board Office here on Friday. Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) Chairman Dr Amir Ahmed presided over the meeting while Additional Secretary Shrines Rana Shahid, Deputy Secretary Imran Gondal and members of the committee from all over the country participated. Recommendations of the technical branch of the board for reconstruction of Gurdwara Bhai Joga Singh were approved in the meeting, informed official spokesperson. Other important issues including construction of historic Jain Temple (Mandir) in Lahore were also discussed and approved in the meeting. The Board Chairman announced construction of 100 new rooms at Nankana Sahib for the accommodation of pilgrims. It was decided to develop a pond at Gurdwara Sacha Sauda and construct a parking stand with the collaboration of Punjab government. The decisions regarding maintenance and restoration of religious places of Sikhs and Hindus were appreciated.