Honour killing is increasing in Pakistan by the day. The main causes of honour killing include: love marriages, divorce, desire to continue education, being a victim of rape, among others. An NGO, White Ribbon, claims that over 15000 cases of honour crimes were reported between 2004 and 2016.
Pakistan is, unfortunately, among the countries with the highest rate of honour killings. Despite the fact that several laws have been passed for the protection of women, cases continue to grow. The government must pay attention to this issue and take serious steps to curb it.
Touqeer Fatima
Chiniot
