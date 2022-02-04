Usman helps Central Punjab to their second consecutive win

LAHORE: Mohammad Usman with an all-round performance steered Central Punjab to a comfortable win in the under 16 tournament at Multan Stadium on Thursday. This was Central Punjab’s second successive victory in the event.

On Thursday, another three Pool B matches in the National U16 One-Day Tournament (45 overs) were played at three Multan venues with Central Punjab Blues, Northern Blues and Southern Punjab Blues winning their games against Balochistan Blues, Sindh Blues and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Blues, respectively.