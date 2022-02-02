Fog disrupts train schedule

LAHORE:The arrival of several passenger trains coming from various parts of the country was delayed for many hours due to heavy fog on Tuesday.

Awam Express from Karachi to Lahore was delayed by 3 hours and 40 minutes. Allama Iqbal Express from Karachi to Lahore was delayed by 3 hours and 20 minutes. Shah Hussain Express from Karachi to Lahore was 3 hours late. The Jaffar Express from Quetta to Lahore was 3 hours late.

The Frida Express from Karachi to Lahore delayed by 2 hours and 40 minutes. The Karachi Express from Karachi to Lahore delayed by two hours and 30 minutes. Pak Business Express from Karachi to Lahore was delayed by two hours and 30 minutes. The Karakoram Express from Karachi to Lahore delayed by two hours and 20 minutes. The Khyber Mail Express from Karachi to Lahore delayed by two hours. The Green Line Express from Karachi to Lahore delayed by one hour and 45 minutes. Tezgam coming from Karachi to Lahore delayed by one hour 30 minutes. The Rehman Baba Express between Karachi and Peshawar via Faisalabad delayed by three hours and 30 minutes. The Pakistan Express between Rawalpindi and Faisalabad delayed by three hours. The Sir Syed Express between Faisalabad and Rawalpindi delayed by one hour and 40 minutes. The Millat Express between Malikwal and Faisalabad delayed by one hour and 30 minutes.

Cold, dry forecast: Cold and dry weather was recorded in the City on Tuesday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said that continental air was prevailing over most parts while a westerly wave was likely to enter upper/central areas of the country from Wednesday (today) and may persist till Friday. They predicted that fog was likely to prevail in upper Sindh and plain areas of Punjab. However, rain (snowfall over the hills) was expected in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, upper/central Punjab, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan while gusty/dust raising winds were likely in Karachi, including coastal areas of Sindh and coastal belt of Balochistan.

Tuesday’s minimum temperature was recorded at Leh and Kalam where mercury dropped to -12°C while in Lahore it was 5.8°C and maximum was 21°C.